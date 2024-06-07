Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Insider Andrew G. Thomas Sells 4,801 Shares

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $294,925.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,255.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kforce Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $61.84 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.75 and a 1 year high of $74.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.90.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Kforce had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $351.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KFRC

Kforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.