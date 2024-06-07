Rami Rahim Sells 5,555 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $197,146.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,428,813.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $195,369.35.

On Friday, May 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $193,647.30.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $193,480.65.

On Friday, April 5th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $205,868.30.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $205,757.20.

JNPR opened at $35.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.96. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

