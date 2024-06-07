Eric Ryan Shander Sells 16,070 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 16,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $355,468.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 515,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,393,149.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eric Ryan Shander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,280 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $67,732.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,254 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $67,748.28.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,250 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $67,827.50.

Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $25.16.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. Research analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PWSC. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PowerSchool from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Covestor Ltd increased its position in PowerSchool by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 106.8% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 111.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

