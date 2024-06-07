Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $4.02 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 91.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SBA Communications by 140.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,764 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,091,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,492,000 after purchasing an additional 153,299 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,765,000 after buying an additional 166,554 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 115.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,838,000 after buying an additional 727,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,209,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $195.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.08 and its 200-day moving average is $219.46. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $258.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Bank of America upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.17.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

