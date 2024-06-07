Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,709 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 512,049 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $98,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 25.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.8% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,815 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 11.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 443,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $85,106,000 after purchasing an additional 44,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BA opened at $191.42 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.17.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

