Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 1.4 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $551.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $591.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $389.90 and a 52 week high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

