Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $473,568,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,066,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766,870 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,710,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663,997 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 694.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,984,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482,367 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $46,628,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MFC opened at $25.88 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $26.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MFC. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

