Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 53,728 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 381.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,728 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 9.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 6.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 11.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,740,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,618,000 after acquiring an additional 98,242 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.41.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

EQR stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.74.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 112.03%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

