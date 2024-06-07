Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 73,735 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 147.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,735 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FITB opened at $36.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $39.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,857 shares of company stock worth $1,787,638. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

