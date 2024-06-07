Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 40,027 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 257.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,027 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $1,030,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.4 %

ACGL opened at $100.08 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.42.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

