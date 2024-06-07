Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 227.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,448 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $302,902,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Aptiv by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $854,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,092,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,774 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,158,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,650,000 after purchasing an additional 850,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,121,000 after purchasing an additional 747,666 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

Aptiv Price Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $81.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.60. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.