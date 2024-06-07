Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 13,024 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 109.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in PTC by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of PTC by 4,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in PTC by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC stock opened at $174.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.61 and a 12-month high of $194.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.12 and a 200 day moving average of $176.88.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,573.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

