Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 131.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,460 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 572.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913,107 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 576.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,472,000 after buying an additional 61,084,123 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kenvue by 4,057.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,745,000 after buying an additional 30,413,040 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Kenvue by 4,473.9% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 18,801,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,527,000 after buying an additional 18,390,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $18.63 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion and a PE ratio of 23.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

