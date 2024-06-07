Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 175.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,874 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after buying an additional 36,405 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,879,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,588,000 after acquiring an additional 186,639 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,935,000 after purchasing an additional 187,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 947,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.34 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.16.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

