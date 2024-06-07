Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 220.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,665 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $76.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.57. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $78.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

