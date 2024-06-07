Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,571 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 316,966.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,275,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 91.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 819,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,277,000 after purchasing an additional 390,492 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV opened at $83.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.33.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.