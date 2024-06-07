ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0007 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 432.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 7th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 500.2% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $21.81 million and approximately $64.77 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00014727 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00117416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00008362 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000097 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001389 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.