Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Lowers Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 184,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 118,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 483,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,409,000 after acquiring an additional 142,053 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 350,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,133,000 after acquiring an additional 242,001 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $77.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.92. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEHC

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.