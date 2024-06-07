Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 634 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 31,759 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 253,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,632,000 after purchasing an additional 119,844 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,231,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on JCI. Argus lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,025. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:JCI opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $74.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

