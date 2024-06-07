KBC Group NV Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,539 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $1,528,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 269.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 20,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $183.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.78. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $127.69 and a 52-week high of $191.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.68.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

