Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,037,000 after buying an additional 630,298 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 76.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,177,000 after buying an additional 359,371 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 334.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,444,000 after buying an additional 234,886 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,686,000.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $84.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $91.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.22.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Larry Kraus sold 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $231,312.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $138,854.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,393 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

