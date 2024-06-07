Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 364.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,204 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $271,753,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Illumina by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 599,781 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $83,514,000 after purchasing an additional 156,297 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 104,561 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $14,559,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.24.

Illumina Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $114.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.82. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $212.49.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

