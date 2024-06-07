Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 141.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,506 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 990.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $325,147,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,343,000 after acquiring an additional 420,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 853,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,709,000 after acquiring an additional 296,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,845 shares of company stock worth $26,577,524. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $222.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $226.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

