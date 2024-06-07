Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 51,796 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 189.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,796 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in General Mills by 6.6% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $67.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $82.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day moving average is $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

