Greif (NYSE:GEF) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $61.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Greif has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.46.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $126,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Greif news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $126,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.37 per share, with a total value of $123,544.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,347. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,933 and sold 6,000 shares valued at $384,620. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Greif by 5.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Greif by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Mirova acquired a new stake in Greif in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,597,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 4.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Greif by 24,865.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

