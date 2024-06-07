ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Raised to $47.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on ON from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ON from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

ON Price Performance

Shares of ONON opened at $42.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 95.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.27. ON has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $43.54.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.52 million. ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. Analysts expect that ON will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ON

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ON by 91.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ON in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ON by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in ON in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in ON in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

