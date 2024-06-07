3M (NYSE:MMM) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $105.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

3M stock opened at $98.21 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $106.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.02. The firm has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

