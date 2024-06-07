Capital Research Global Investors Decreases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 603,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,890,095 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $73,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11,244.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,146,000 after buying an additional 66,345 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,981,000 after buying an additional 42,539 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 169,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,640,000 after buying an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 499.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 134,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 112,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.75.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.6 %

ZBH stock opened at $113.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $147.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

