Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 108.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 716.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2,410.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nucor

Nucor Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $163.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.