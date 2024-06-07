Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 628,687 Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 182.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628,687 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $39,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington University bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 415.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Shares of NASDAQ GPCR opened at $55.63 on Friday. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $75.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average of $42.83.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

