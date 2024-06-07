Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock Price Up 6.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.8% on Wednesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $51.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Root traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $53.00. Approximately 29,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 613,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.61.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROOT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Root in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Root from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Root from $15.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.89.

In other news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $805,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,422.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Root by 218,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Root by 229,380.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Root during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Root during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 17.61%. Root’s quarterly revenue was up 263.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.88) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

