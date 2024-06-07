Capital World Investors Increases Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 716,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Ferrari were worth $241,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Ferrari Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:RACE opened at $416.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $416.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ferrari has a one year low of $285.02 and a one year high of $442.80.

Ferrari Announces Dividend

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $2.443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RACE. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.67.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

