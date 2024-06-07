Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.85% from the stock’s current price.

TROX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Tronox alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Tronox

Tronox Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:TROX opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51. Tronox has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.83.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tronox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter worth about $15,378,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,152,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,185,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 876,192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 160.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,018,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 626,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,248,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,960,000 after purchasing an additional 597,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.