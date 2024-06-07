Capital Research Global Investors Takes $34.54 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 341,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,537,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 67,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 480,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 984,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,785,000 after purchasing an additional 50,995 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 99,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 836,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.25.

RY stock opened at $107.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.91. The company has a market capitalization of $152.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $109.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 50.62%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

