Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 22,669 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 122.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,669 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after buying an additional 2,703,434 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,087,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,151,000 after buying an additional 132,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,402,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,657,000 after buying an additional 89,057 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,288,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,416,000 after buying an additional 2,537,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,980,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,777,000 after buying an additional 76,606 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN stock opened at $97.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

