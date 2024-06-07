Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $3.22 Million in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,530 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRH opened at $77.39 on Friday. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.52.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. As a group, analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

CRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.28.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

