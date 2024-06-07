Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 147 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Sempra by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Barclays increased their price objective on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

Sempra Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SRE opened at $75.99 on Friday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.73. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.