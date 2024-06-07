F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Scot Frazier Rogers Sells 3,315 Shares of Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $558,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,790.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

F5 Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $165.77 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.16 and a fifty-two week high of $199.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on FFIV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in F5 during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.