Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $80.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $80.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AZN

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.