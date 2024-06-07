Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $4.62 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 383.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 174,917 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 14,074 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 40,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 13,899 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Trimble by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 17,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Trimble by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,555 shares in the company, valued at $11,472,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $564,872. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.51. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.15 million. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

