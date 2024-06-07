Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WM opened at $202.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $214.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

