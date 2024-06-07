Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 992 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $318.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $313.85 and its 200-day moving average is $278.09. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $338.09. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

TT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.79.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

