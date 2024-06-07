Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 15,975 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,975 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $212,900,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $150,958,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,466,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $609,708,000 after purchasing an additional 870,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $37,260,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Western Digital news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,360 shares of company stock worth $2,221,513 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $75.25 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.95.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Western Digital from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.70.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

