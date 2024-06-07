Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57,516 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CERE opened at $40.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 10.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.60. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $43.59.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,359.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

