The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 25,163 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $38,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Teleflex by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex stock opened at $216.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $262.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.29.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

