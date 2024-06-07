Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Director Robert N. Duelks Sells 3,473 Shares

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $197.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.47 and a twelve month high of $210.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.65 and a 200-day moving average of $198.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $32,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

