Insider Selling: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,092.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $107.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $108.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

