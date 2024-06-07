PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $154.00 at Barclays

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $149.00 to $154.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PVH in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.19.

PVH Stock Performance

PVH opened at $121.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.60 and a 200-day moving average of $118.56.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.33%.

Insider Activity at PVH

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,198,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $550,762,000 after buying an additional 987,957 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PVH by 234.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 741,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,213,000 after buying an additional 519,316 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 648.1% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,987,000 after buying an additional 503,586 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $45,911,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in PVH by 1,954.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 352,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,041,000 after buying an additional 335,291 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

