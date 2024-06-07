Capital Research Global Investors Increases Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,391,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.67% of Blue Owl Capital worth $139,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1,570.2% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.50, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $486.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.47 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

OWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

