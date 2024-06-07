Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 19,940 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,940 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.37.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $106.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.25 and a 12 month high of $107.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

